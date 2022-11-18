Firms Set To Seek $6.75M Fee For MultiPlan SPAC Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (November 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Bragar Eagel & Squire PC and RM Law PC are set to seek up to $6.75 million in connection with a proposed $33.75 million settlement that would end a Delaware Chancery Court suit challenging data analytics firm MultiPlan Corp.'s merger with a special purpose acquisition company....

