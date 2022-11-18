Gilstrap Sinks Banking IP Suit Against TD Ameritrade

By Jasmin Jackson (November 18, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap cleared online stockbroker TD Ameritrade of claims that it infringed three banking technology patents, agreeing on Friday with a magistrate judge that the patents are invalid under Alice....

