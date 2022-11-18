Former Tax-Prep Exec Gets 3 Months For Fraud Scheme

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 18, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- A former pastor who pled guilty to participating in a national scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and the mostly poor clients of a shuttered tax-preparation business was sentenced Friday to three months in prison, short of the three years prosecutors had asked for....

