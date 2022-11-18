Trump Special Counsel Jack Smith Known For Skill, Integrity

By Hailey Konnath (November 18, 2022, 11:27 PM EST) -- Jack Smith, the newly appointed special counsel taking over investigations into former President Donald Trump, has decades of experience leading sensitive, high-stakes investigations into public corruption and war crimes and has a reputation for moving tough investigations along "without an agenda," according to former colleagues....

