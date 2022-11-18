9th Circ. Asked To Deny Shoe Store's Virus Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (November 18, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- A California shoe store's insurer asked the Ninth Circuit not to revive the boutique's COVID-19 coverage suit, arguing the district court correctly found that the business's inability to use its property due to COVID-19 wasn't physical loss or damage to the property needed to trigger coverage....

