Cos. Seek 9th Circ. Injunction For Calif. Flavored-Tobacco Ban

By Dave Simpson (November 21, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco companies took their challenge of S.B. 793, a law that bans the sale of flavored tobacco products in California, to the Ninth Circuit, asking that it either freeze the law or quickly reject the challenge, so the companies could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in....

