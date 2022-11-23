Sweets Maker, M&S Face Off With Rival In 'Percy Pig' TM Spat

By Alex Baldwin (November 23, 2022, 3:47 PM GMT) -- Marks & Spencer PLC and the maker of the retailer's Percy Pigs line of sweets are suing a rival confectioner, alleging that it is selling "identical" pig-face shaped sweets that infringe three of its trademarks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS