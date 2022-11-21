High Court Won't Hear Md. Auto Auction Co.'s COVID Appeal

By Riley Murdock (November 21, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a Maryland car auction company's challenge to a Fourth Circuit ruling allowing a Chubb unit to escape its coverage claim for COVID-19 pandemic-related business losses, the latest in a string of appellate defeats for the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS