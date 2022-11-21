Fed. Circ. OKs Google's PTAB Wins Axing 7 Video Patents

By Jasmin Jackson (November 21, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld seven Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating video playback patents asserted against Google in underlying infringement litigation in Delaware federal court, agreeing that the axed patents are invalid as obvious or anticipated....

