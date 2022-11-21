Advocacy Groups Urge Congress To Pass Tech Antitrust Bills

By Kelly Lienhard (November 21, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A group of unions, advocacy groups and lobby organizations is urging lawmakers to quickly pass two pieces of legislation that would prohibit Big Tech platforms from prioritizing their own products and services to the disadvantage of smaller rivals and would open up mobile app stores to competition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS