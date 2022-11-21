Promoter To Pay SEC Over Alleged $295M Crypto Ponzi Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (November 21, 2022, 6:41 PM EST) -- A promoter of a cryptocurrency trading service has agreed to pay nearly $781,000 to settle a complaint from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that alleged the purported business was a worldwide Ponzi scheme that raised $295 million in bitcoin....

