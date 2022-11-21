Okla. Memory Care Operator Hits Ch. 11 With $33M Debt

By Rick Archer (November 21, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- The operator of two Oklahoma memory care facilities has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas with more than $33.1 million in debt, a possible purchase offer and claims that a former management contractor withdrew hundreds of thousands in funds without authorization....

