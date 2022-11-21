1st Circ. Reverses Lionbridge Insurer's Coverage Win

By Brian Dowling (November 21, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Lionbridge Technologies Inc.'s insurer had a duty to defend the translation services company after a trade secrets lawsuit filed in New York sketched out a defamation claim, the First Circuit said Monday in reversing a pretrial win for Valley Forge Insurance Co....

