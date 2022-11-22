8th Circ. Finds Persecution Evidence Lacking In Asylum Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (November 22, 2022, 1:18 PM EST) -- An English-speaking Cameroonian lost her chance to stay in the U.S. after the Eighth Circuit ruled that she failed to provide enough evidence showing that military officers had attacked her for her presumed support of Anglophone separatists. ...

