Teva Case Aims Europe's Pharma Crackdown At IP Loophole

By Robert Bell and Malgorzata Janiec (December 6, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- Over the years there has been a long-running fight between pharmaceutical companies and Europe's competition enforcer over the alleged abuse of intellectual property rights — and more particularly the patent tactics of certain pharmaceutical companies — allegedly aimed at foreclosing generic manufacturers from the patent holder's markets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS