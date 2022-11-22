UK Digital Newspapers Urge Justices To Backdate Zero VAT

By Richard Crump (November 22, 2022, 5:03 PM GMT) -- Digital news services should have qualified for zero-rate value-added tax before a law change in 2020 which specifically exempted them, the publisher of several of the U.K.'s biggest newspapers argued at the country's highest appellate court on Tuesday....

