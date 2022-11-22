Dollar General Says Ohio Customer Didn't Prove Deception

By Eric Heisig (November 22, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- Dollar General has urged an Ohio federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of deceptive pricing, arguing that the customer who sued could not claim he was harmed since he knowingly and repeatedly sought out items that rang up higher than the listed price....

