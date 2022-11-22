FTX Pledges Management Turnaround In First Ch. 11 Hearing

By Vince Sullivan (November 22, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- Appearing for the first time in Delaware bankruptcy court 11 days after commencing Chapter 11 cases, cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. said it is aiming to implement robust internal controls and to straighten out the mess of its financial records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS