Chester Bankruptcy Won't Stop Council's Clash With Receiver

By Matthew Santoni (November 22, 2022, 1:43 PM EST) -- A federal bankruptcy judge said she lacks jurisdiction to stop a case in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania over whether a receiver's recovery plan for the struggling City of Chester strips too many powers from elected officials, lifting a stay Tuesday that had been triggered by the city's Nov. 10 bankruptcy declaration....

