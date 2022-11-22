Co. Not Covered For Stimulus Check Scheme, Travelers Says

By Emily Enfinger (November 22, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- A coverage dispute over a distribution company's losses arising from stolen and fraudulently signed stimulus checks that were cashed at the company's locations should be tossed, a Travelers unit told a Texas federal court, saying the policy doesn't cover indirect loss....

