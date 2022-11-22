Ex-Rutgers Prof Accused Of Defamation Over Job Reference

By Bill Wichert (November 22, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- An ex-Rutgers research assistant has accused a former university professor in a defamation lawsuit of costing her a job with PTC Therapeutics by purportedly making false statements during a reference check, comments that the professor allegedly said she made on a day when she was "tired" and "hungry."...

