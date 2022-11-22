Rehab Center Worker Loses 3rd Circ. Bid To Revive Bias Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 22, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a lawsuit from a New Jersey rehab center employee claiming she was denied a promotion and ultimately ousted because of her race and age, saying the record shows her conduct led to her firing....

