Houston Firm Accuses Former Atty Of Trying To Poach Clients

By Catherine Marfin (November 22, 2022, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Texas state judge granted a Houston law firm a temporary restraining order Tuesday preventing a former attorney with the firm from getting rid of files he took from the office after he left unexpectedly and the firm accused him of trying to poach clients. ...

