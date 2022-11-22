4th Circ. Stamps Out Investor Bid To Revive Online Ed. Suit

By Hayley Fowler (November 22, 2022, 3:52 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday rejected shareholders' attempt to revive a stock drop suit against the online education platform formerly known as K12, finding executives didn't intentionally mislead investors during a boom in business caused by COVID-related school closures....

