Court Told Gov't Admitted To License Agreement In Nixed Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 22, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- A software developer is again pushing the Federal Circuit to reverse a lower court's decision tossing its contract breach suit against the federal government over a licensing agreement, now arguing that the government's opposition "grudgingly" admitted to entering the agreement at issue and thus made it clear the lower court had jurisdiction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS