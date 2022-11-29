Bias Suit Ruling Offers Disability Accommodation Guidelines

By Scott Hetrick (November 29, 2022, 3:20 PM EST) -- In the Nov. 9 decision in Nicole Owens v. State of Georgia Governor's Office of Student Achievement,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit grappled with the issue of what an employee must do when seeking accommodation of a disability that sufficiently triggers the employer's duty to accommodate or engage in an interactive process to determine whether to accommodate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS