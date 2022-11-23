Investors Left Hanging As Europe Balks At Modernizing ECT

By Caroline Simson (November 23, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- The fate of the Energy Charter Treaty remained in limbo last week after European Union member states were unable to agree on whether to modernize the controversial trade pact, leaving the bloc in an awkward position as it looks to woo the investors expected to finance its climate ambitions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS