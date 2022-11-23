Goldman Sachs Hit With $4M SEC Fine Over ESG Policies

By Hailey Konnath (November 22, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP has agreed to pay a $4 million penalty to resolve a U.S. Securities and Commission action over the company's past policies and procedures on environmental, social and governance investments, the SEC said Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS