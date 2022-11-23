Workers Ask 9th Circ. To Reverse SEIU Win In Dues Dispute

By Greg Lamm (November 23, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Three public school employees want the Ninth Circuit to revive their case accusing three Washington school districts and a union of conspiring to trap them into paying union dues against their will, arguing that the state's dues-collecting procedure is unconstitutional because it is "entirely controlled" by unions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS