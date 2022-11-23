Clifford Chance Leads Entain's €700M Buyout Of Gambling Biz

By Tom Fish (November 23, 2022, 1:23 PM GMT) -- Betting group Entain said on Wednesday that its newly created subsidiary has completed its buyout of Croatian sports gambling business SuperSport Group, in a deal led by Clifford Chance that is worth up to €690 million ($712 million)....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS