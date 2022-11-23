Tech Investor Clinches €1.8B Buy Of Just Eat's Brazilian Unit

By Tom Fish (November 23, 2022, 3:13 PM GMT) -- Food delivery giant Just Eat said that it has completed the sale of its 33.3% equity stake in its Brazilian subsidiary to the subsidiary's majority owner, tech investor Prosus, in a deal potentially worth up to €1.8 billion ($1.85 billion)....

