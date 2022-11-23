HMRC Urges Justices Not To Backdate Digital News' Zero VAT

By Ronan Barnard (November 23, 2022, 5:35 PM GMT) -- Permitting digital news services provided by U.K. newspapers to qualify for zero-rate value-added tax before a 2020 law change would be an illegitimate extension of the exemption for print media, HM Revenue & Customs argued Wednesday at Britain's highest court....

