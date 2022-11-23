Panel Nixes U of Fla. COVID Suit Over 'Hodge-Podge' Of Docs

By David Minsky (November 23, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- A University of Florida student's proposed class action over the cancellation of on-campus services during the COVID-19 pandemic was tossed by a split Florida state appeals court, which said a "hodge-podge" of documents isn't enough to overcome sovereign immunity to move a breach of contract claim forward....

