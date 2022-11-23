Fortune Brands Unit Accused Of Not Paying Service Reps OT

By Hayley Fowler (November 23, 2022, 2:40 PM EST) -- The consumer product company behind the Moen brand has been hit with a proposed collective action in Ohio alleging it shortchanged customer service workers for time spent booting up their computers and working on administrative tasks in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act....

