Judge Says Lear Was Negligent, Not Intentonial, In Email Loss

By Danielle Ferguson (November 23, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday declined to sanction Lear Corp. after auto parts supplier NHK claimed the company intentionally deleted emails that would have proved Lear violated on-sale patent rules, saying Lear was at most negligent in preserving files....

