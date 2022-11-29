Ex-Venezuelan Official Got Rich From Arbitrage, Witness Says

By David Minsky (November 28, 2022, 11:26 PM EST) -- An ex-Venezuelan treasurer testified on Monday in the first day of a Florida federal bribery trial for his successor, saying that she and her husband got rich from bribes paid by a Caracas businessman who was allowed to reap massive profits by taking advantage of a lucrative foreign currency exchange scheme....

