SRA, Atty Blast Misleading Pre-Action Letters In Libel Suits

By Richard Crump (November 28, 2022, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Sending pre-action letters that misleadingly claim they are confidential and cannot be published is "standard practice" for law firms pursuing libel actions on behalf of clients, a tax lawyer turned campaigner said Monday as an industry regulator warned against the practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS