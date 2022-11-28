Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Loses Bid To Block Carcinogen Info From Sierra Club

By Gina Kim (November 28, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- Texas regulators must disclose information sought by the Sierra Club related to its assessment of cancer risk factors in measuring ethylene oxide, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, rejecting the agency's assertion that the deliberative process privilege is a compelling reason for noncompliance, calling the privilege "qualified" but "not absolute."...

