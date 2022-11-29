4 Takeaways From The Impeachment Of Philly DA Krasner

By P.J. D'Annunzio (November 28, 2022, 2:15 PM EST) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is the first Pennsylvania official in nearly 30 years to be impeached by the state's General Assembly, but political and legal observers who spoke with Law360 say the move to unseat Krasner isn't as clear-cut as legislators make it seem....

