Lack Of Facts Dooms Class Cert Over Takeda Gout Drug

By Bryan Koenig (November 28, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- A federal judge last week rejected a bid by pharmacy chain Value Drug Co. to certify a class of roughly 50 purchasers of Takeda Pharmaceuticals' anti-gout drug Colcrys alleging that the company engaged in anticompetitive deals to stave off generic competition....

