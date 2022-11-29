Peloton Execs Made Bank Ahead Of Recall, Suit Alleges

By Jessica Corso (November 28, 2022, 9:23 PM EST) -- Embattled home fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc. is now staring down a derivative suit in Delaware state court accusing the company's top executives of making off with nearly half a billion dollars through trading on insider information about the impending recall of a treadmill linked to at least one child's death....

