SEC Drops Fund Trustees From $58M Ponzi Scheme Suit

By Hailey Konnath (November 28, 2022, 11:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a Texas federal court to permit the commission to drop a trio of trustees from its suit alleging that an investment fund manager defrauded investors, saying that the trust has now returned substantially all its proceeds underlying the dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS