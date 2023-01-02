International Trade Cases To Watch In 2023

By Jennifer Doherty (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- With briefing complete in the test case challenging tariffs on $300 billion worth of goods from China, 2023 is primed to see the U.S. Court of International Trade's headlining case be appealed, while controversies percolating in other venues come to the fore....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS