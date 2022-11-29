Drugmaker Astellas Has Claims For DOJ Settlement Coverage

By Elizabeth Daley (November 29, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company Astellas' settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice for more than $102 million over its alleged Medicare fraud scheme involving medication for castration-resistant prostate cancer may be covered by insurance, an Illinois chancery court judge said, finding the company had potentially insurable claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS