Republic Bank's Ex-CEO Sues Over 'Vindictive' Ousting

By Katryna Perera (November 29, 2022, 3:25 PM EST) -- The former CEO and board president of Republic First Bancorp Inc. has sued the bank's new management, claiming it conducted a "vindictive campaign" to oust him and has misappropriated marketing materials that the former CEO developed and used while leading the bank....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS