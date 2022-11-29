St. Paul Rent Regs Don't Help Tenants, Say Landlords

By Grace Dixon (November 29, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- St. Paul, Minnesota, landlords renewed their push to upend a rent stabilization ordinance passed by voters, arguing that the regulation entirely fails to alleviate tenants' rent burdens or to increase the city's supply of affordable housing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS