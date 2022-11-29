13 AGs Urge FERC To Rethink Vanguard's Utility Investments

By Tom Lotshaw (November 29, 2022, 6:53 PM EST) -- Thirteen state attorneys general are urging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider its authorization allowing The Vanguard Group Inc. to invest in electric utilities, arguing that the investor's environmental activism and net-zero pledges threaten to affect the utilities and drive up energy costs for customers in their states....

