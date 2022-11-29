Feds Urge Justices To Pass On Ex-Mail Carrier's Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (November 29, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't review a Third Circuit ruling that a Christian former mail carrier put an unfair burden on the employer by requesting every Sunday off, arguing that this isn't the right case to review the test for whether an accommodation is too onerous....

