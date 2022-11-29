Ohio Appeals Court Reverses COVID Wage Layoff Payment

By Abby Wargo (November 29, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- An Ohio state appeals court reversed a preliminary injunction requiring a school district to continue paying its support staff wages and benefits after they were let go when the district transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying their collective bargaining agreement necessitated arbitrating the issue....

