Top Immigration Cases To Watch In 2023

By Alyssa Aquino (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's anticipated ruling on President Joe Biden's deportation guidelines will intensify the White House's standoff with Republican states on immigration policy. The Ninth Circuit is also expected to rule on the constitutionality of the illegal reentry ban....

